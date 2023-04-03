Watch CBS News
Nurse practitioner dubbed "Rock Doc" convicted of illegally prescribing opioids from "party-like" clinic

A former Tennessee nurse practitioner known as the "Rock Doc" has been convicted for illegally prescribing pills to hundreds of patients, including a pregnant woman, the Department of Justice announced

Last week a federal jury convicted 49-year-old Jeffrey Young for illegally prescribing opioids, including oxycodone and fentanyl, from his medical practice Preventagenix in Jackson.  

Evidence presented at trial showed that Young prescribed more than 1 million "medically unnecessary" controlled substance pills to hundreds of patients, including a pregnant woman and women he had "inappropriate" sexual relationships with, according to prosecutors. 

"Young maintained a party-like atmosphere at his clinic, and prescribed these drugs at least in part to boost his popularity on social media and promote a self-produced reality TV show pilot based on his self-identified persona, the 'Rock Doc,'" prosecutors said. 

Young was convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, maintaining drug-involved premises, as well as 13 counts of distributing controlled substances, six of which involved distribution to a pregnant woman, prosecutors said. 

Young is set to be sentenced on August 3. He faces up to 40 years in prison for each distribution to a pregnant woman charge and 20 years for each of the other convictions, according to prosecutors.

