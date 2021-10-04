Nurse shot dead in Philadelphia hospital by someone wearing scrubs
Philadelphia — A nurse was shot and killed inside Jefferson Hospital in Center City early Monday morning, CBS Philly reports. Police say the suspect, a man wearing scrubs, shot the 43-year-old male nurse on the hospital's 9th floor just after midnight.
The suspect fled the hospital in a U-Haul truck and was seen heading toward I-95.
A short time later, the suspect was involved in a shootout with police near the School of the Future, a public high school in the city.
At least two officers were shot – one in the right arm and the other suffering a graze wound to the nose, according to police. Both were in stable condition.
The suspect was shot by police. His or her condition was unknown.
All three were taken to taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The reason for the initial shooting was unclear.
