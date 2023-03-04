NTSB to investigate in-flight turbulence that left 1 passenger dead

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a jet encountered severe turbulence and had to divert from its route to land.

Five people were on board the Bombardier CL30 jet, which was flying from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to the Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia on Friday, Mar. 3.

According to the NTSB's Twitter account, the turbulence resulted in "fatal injuries to a passenger." The plane was diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and landed at around 4 p.m. local time.

It's not clear what injuries occurred. No information was provided about the condition of the other passengers. No information about the passengers was made available.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also be investigating the incident.

Conexon, the company that the plane is registered to, declined to comment.