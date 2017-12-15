Husband, wife dead following house fire in suburban Detroit, authorities say

NOVI, Mich. -- Authorities say a husband and wife have died following a house fire in suburban Detroit. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the fire in Novi and found what authorities described as a great deal of smoke and flames.

A statement released by the city says 61-year-old Barbara Garner and 66-year-old Kenneth Garner were found on the home's second floor.

The Novi Fire Department extinguished the fire with help from the Walled Lake Fire Department.

The preliminary cause of the fire was listed as undetermined and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office was expected to determine cause of death for the couple.