Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open, tying Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles

Novak Djokovic has won the 2023 U.S. Open men's singles final, tying Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles.

The 36-year-old from Serbia beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Sunday, becoming the oldest man to win the tournament in the open era.

Novak Djokovic used every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.

Djokovic moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 in the Open era, which began in 1968. Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Getty Images

There were moments, particularly in the 1-hour, 44-minute second set that was as much about tenacity as talent, when Djokovic appeared to be faltering. After some of the most grueling points, he would lean over with hands on knees or use his racket for support or pause to stretch his legs.

The meeting was a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows, Queens, when Medvedev won in straight sets for his first and so far only Grand Slam title and denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.