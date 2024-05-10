Novak Djokovic recovering after being hit in the head by metal water bottle at Italian Open

It was game, set, ouch for tennis star Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open on Friday when a large metal water bottle hit him on the head. Djokovic took to social media hours later to assure fans he was in good health and would be returning to the court for his next match.

Djokovic was signing autographs in Rome's Foro Italico sports complex after defeating Corentin Moutet when the water bottle fell from the stands. In a video posted to social media, the bottle was shown striking Djokovic and he dropped to the ground, holding his head.

Novak Djokovic interacts with Corentin Moutet after the Men's Singles second round match during Day Five of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome, Italy. Dan Istitene / Getty Images

An alternate angle showed that the bottle was not intentionally thrown, but slipped out of a backpack as a fan leaned over to high five the tour's top ranked player.

"[Djokovic] underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern," the Italian Open posted to X in a statement.

The Serbian superstar thanked fans for their concern via social media, writing that he was resting at the hotel with an ice pack and would continue playing in the tournament.

Djokovic is next set to rally against Alejandro Tabilo in the round of 32 Sunday morning.