Oslo police open fire on man who stole ambulance and hit several people, including baby

Copenhagen, Denmark — Police opened fire on a man who stole an ambulance and hit several people Tuesday in Norway's capital city of Oslo. Police said those struck by the vehicle included a woman with a stroller and an elderly couple. The woman and her baby were taken to a hospital.

Anders Bayer, a spokesman for Oslo University Hospital, confirmed to Norwegian news agency NTB that the ambulance was stolen by an armed person.

An overturn car is seen on the road, after it was allegedly struck by an ambulance which was stolen by an armed man in Oslo, Norway, October 22, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen via REUTERS

"We are in control of the ambulance that was stolen," Oslo police tweeted. "Shots were fired to stop him. He is not in critical condition."

Police also said that they were looking for a woman who may have been involved in the incident in north Oslo.

The Aftenposten newspaper published a photo showing a man, wearing green trousers lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers. Another photo in the daily showed a handcuffed man, flanked by police, walking toward an ambulance stretcher.

Police declined to comment on whether authorities were treating it as a deliberate attack, the Reuters news agency reported.