Watch CBS News
U.S.

Two charged in Connecticut for knocking out internet for 40,000 customers

By Aliza Chasan

/ CBS News

The internet went out for tens of thousands of customers after two people allegedly cut fiber optic lines in Connecticut, police said Sunday. 

Officers in Norwalk arrested Jillian Nicole Persons, 30, and Austin Keith Geddings, 26, on Saturday in connection with the March 24 outage. 

Police responded to a report of damaged Optimum cable lines on Broad Street in Norwalk on the morning of March 24, officials said. Optimum workers told officers more than 2,000 fiber optic lines had been cut. 

Police identified a vehicle tied to the suspects, who are both from Asheville, North Carolina, and issued arrest warrants for Persons and Geddings, authorities said. Detectives spotted Person while conducting surveillance in Bridgeport on Saturday. They arrested her without incident. Police found and arrested Geddings a short time later in a wooded area in Stratford. 

Bail was set at $200,000 for both suspects, officials said. Persons was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, among other charges. Police charged Geddings with similar offenses.

Officials have not shared a motive for the alleged crime. The pair set to return to court on April 11. 

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBS News. She's an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and politics coverage. She has been published in PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition, DNAinfo, Daily Voice, City Limits, Voices of New York, The Bensonhurst Bean, Sheepshead Bites, Park Slope Stoop and The Jewish Link of New Jersey. Aliza earned a master's degree in journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2015. She was part of a team that won a Digital Innovation Award for PIX11's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aliza also won an Online News Association award for her work on The Missing with NY City News Service.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.