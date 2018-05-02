Report of explosion rocks neighborhood in Connecticut – live updates

A report of a large explosion took place in Connecticut, according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV. The station writes the incident took place Wednesday night on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven. The explosion apparently caused an intense fire as well.

A large police presence had been in the area involving a barricaded person, WFSB-TV reports.

WFSB-TV says at least four people were injured at the scene, but details are still forthcoming.

North Haven update: at least four injured in Quinnipiac Ave. explosion. #wfsb https://t.co/NPo1eRaQE2 — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) May 3, 2018

Police officials urge residents to avoid the area. Connecticut state police have responded to the scene.

One WFSB-TV reporter caught video of two people being taken away in handcuffs, but it's unclear what connection they may have to Wednesday night's explosion.

Two males being taken away in handcuffs. It’s unclear what their connection is to the explosion. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/zRUi5ZFvcr — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) May 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page often for the latest updates.