High school seniors recreate pop culture moments in student ID photos

A senior class in Michigan came to slay on picture day. It has become an annual tradition at North Farmington High School for the senior class to get creative with their school ID photos. This year, the class recreated pop culture moments. From movies to memes and everything in between, these senior photos are nothing less than iconic.

Some seniors dressed up as movie characters. Princess Leia, Elle Woods and Madea all made it to school that day.

“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

Some dressed as TV characters and quoted their infamous lines.

Some kids went back to their early childhoods for inspiration and dressed like cartoon characters.

“Never kid a kid who hasn’t had his recess” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/0H6CMb0Apv — Zach Wiggle (@wiggz_79) September 13, 2018

Some seniors went very 2018 and recreated memes.

Others replicated their celebrity doppelgangers

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ɹɐɥnbɹɐℲ ɐʌ∀ (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

It is unclear when this tradition began, but the Detroit Free Press reports North Farmington High School seniors get creative for their school ID photos every year. This year's class shared their school ID photos on Twitter using the hashtag #NFID19.