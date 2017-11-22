Man dies leaping from devastating fire in Boston

BOSTON – Two people are dead and three hurt after a devastating fire in the North End early Wednesday morning, CBS Boston reports.

Flames broke out on the third floor of a 5-story apartment building on Hanover Street around 1 a.m.

One man died after jumping to escape the fire. Another man was found dead inside.

A mother, father and an infant were rescued with a ladder truck and rushed to the hospital.

The Boston fire department says the fire started because of "careless disposal of smoking material" in a second floor bedroom.

Damage is estimated at $1.5 million.