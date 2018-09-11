North Carolina's wild horses expected to survive Hurricane Florence

For many vacationers on North Carolina's Outer Banks, a trip there is not complete without at least catching a glimpse of the majestic wild horses that roam the islands. As Hurricane Florence approaches, many are expressing concern about how the horses will fare during the powerful storm.

"Thinking of all of the horses as Florence approaches. ... Praying for their safety," one concerned woman wrote on the Facebook page of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which was peppered with comments from worried residents and tourists.

Wildlife experts say they needn't worry. Wild horses are believed to have first settled on the Outer Banks hundreds of years ago and have survived many powerful storms.

Sue Stuska, a wildlife biologist based at Cape Lookout National Seashore, where 118 wild horses live on Shackleford Banks, said The horses are highly sensitive to weather changes and instinctively know what to do in a storm. She said they go to higher ground during flooding, including the dunes, and head for shrub thickets and a maritime forest during high winds.

"Naturally, they are meant to be outside and they have high ground and they have thick places to hide," Stuska said.

"Don't worry about them. They've survived for hundreds of years, and we expect that they'll be just fine."

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a group devoted to protecting and managing a herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs that roams on the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks, posted a message on its Facebook page Monday to reassure horse lovers that they expect the animals will be just fine.

"The horses have lived on this barrier island for 500 years, and they are well equipped to deal with rough weather," the group wrote.

"They know where to go to stay high and dry and are probably in better shape right now than most of us humans who are scrambling with final preparations," it wrote. "They are much better off without any help from us; anything we might do in the hopes of 'protecting' them would probably end up being more dangerous and stressful for them than the storm."

Hurricane Florence is bearing down on coastal North Carolina and we know everyone is concerned about the horses, so here... Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Monday, September 10, 2018

Horse deaths during storms are not unheard of, however.

John Taggart, an associate professor emeritus who teaches environmental science at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, said five wild horses drowned after they were swept off the Rachel Carson Reserve near Beaufort, North Carolina, during Hurricane Isabel in 2003. But that kind of loss is unusual during storms, Taggart said.

"They do have an instinct for protection, of trying to head for higher ground, getting out of the wind and then sticking together in a group," he said.

Gerry Broome/AP

The center of the massive storm is forecast to make landfall along a stretch of coastline already saturated by rising seas, and then meander Thursday, Friday and Saturday, inundating several states and triggering life-threatening floods.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called Hurricane Florence a "monster" that residents should not try to ride out in their homes.

The size of the storm is "staggering," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned.

The center later said that the storm was increasing in size.

Hurricane #Florence Advisory 49A: Florence Getting Better Organized and Increasing in Size. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

"This is going to be a marathon event," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."

"This is not going to be a quick hit across the coast. And let's keep in mind that hurricanes can impact the entire states," Long said.

FEMA is positioning its preparations from South Carolina to Delaware, he added, as the inland areas and mid-Atlantic states are projected to be inundated with "copious amounts of rainfall."