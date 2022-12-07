Schools, food banks rush to preserve supplies after North Carolina power outage

Similar attacks on the U.S. power grid have threatened infrastructure in Western states

Raleigh, N.C. — At Aberdeen Elementary School, Antonette Ross and Derrick Marks are on a mission.

The duo hope to remove boxes of food at risk of spoiling at the Moore County, North Carolina, school before it's too late.

"They give it 72 hours," Marks told CBS News' Mark Strassmann. "Been out since Saturday night, about eight o'clock."

Thankfully, the food was shuttled to a warehouse with functioning freezers just in time. But it was one of many ways the community dealt with a power crisis caused by a deliberate gun attack on North Carolina's power system that disabled two of its substations, blacked out neighborhoods, closed schools and left thousands without power. Emergency shelters opened for for those in need.

On Wednesday, Duke Energy reported that "all substation equipment damaged from recent vandalism has either been fully repaired or replaced. Once we have completed necessary testing, the gradual restoration of service to those Moore County communities still without power will begin. To avoid overwhelming the electrical system we will bring power back on gradually, with the goal of having the majority of customers restored before midnight tonight."

According to the Department of Energy, there were at least 70 reported incidents involving intentional attacks to the U.S. power grid this year. CBS News obtained a federal law enforcement bulletin that says Oregon and Washington state experienced "physical attacks on substations using hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains, possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure."

Aside from schools, other community resources such as food banks are also at risk. More than 750 people receive free food and water from the North Carolina Food Bank.

"This is very helpful," said Michael Chambers, a Moore County resident and drive-thru meal recipient.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for suspects, and are hoping to learn why the substations were attacked.

"Our investigation continues at a fast pace," said Moore County Chief Deputy Richard Maness.