Girl injured during holiday parade in North Carolina

A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

According to CBS 17, a girl of an unknown age was hit and taken to the hospital. Her condition is also unknown.

Raleigh police are investigating the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. 

Personnel rush to where a person was injured during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Witnesses say people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldnâ€™t stop it before the crash.( (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Ethan Hyman / AP

The girl struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says. Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

