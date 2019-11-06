North Carolina high school assistant football coach quits after making racist comments on video

Knightdale, North Carolina — An assistant football coach at a North Carolina high school has resigned after making racist comments on an Instagram video. Word of John Hoskins' resignation came from Knightdale High School principal Keith Richardson on Tuesday, reports CBS Raleigh affiliate WNCN-TV. Richardson said Hoskins wasn't a teacher or full-time staff member at the school.

News outlets said Hoskins quit over the weekend. The team was made aware of the incident on Monday. The varsity squad finishes its regular season Friday at home against Wakefield High School.

Knightdale High School in North Carolina Google Maps

WTVD-TV reports that Hoskins, who is white, posted a now-deleted video to Instagram in which he said "white power" and the n-word.

Hoskins told the station Tuesday that, "Just to set the record (straight), I'm not a racist." He said his black friends have given him the OK to use the word, as have players on the majority-black team he coached.

He said he posted the video and used the slur while caught up in celebrating the team's win against Corinth Holders High last week.

The video was shared with administrators before Hoskins deleted it.

WNCN reports that Richardson said in his notice he "was greatly dismayed and disappointed to see this type of behavior and mindset from someone in a position of trust.

"It is the responsibility of a coach to uphold the highest standards of behavior. They are role models to our children on and off the field, and are trusted to coach our students with the utmost integrity. When a staff member breaks that trust, it is deeply upsetting. Furthermore, using the language of white supremacy stirs up feelings of fear, intimidation and threats of racial violence."