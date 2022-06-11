Man killed, 3 firefighters injured when wildfire ignites North Carolina structure full of fireworks

A brush fire in North Carolina took a deadly turn when it reached a structure that stored commercial-grade fireworks. The owner was killed and three firefighters were injured while responding to the Friday blaze, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services.

Authorities responded to the scene in La Grange Friday afternoon. When they arrived, fire officials found the owner, identified by Lenoir County Emergency Services as Randy Herring, trying to put out the fire.

However, the flames reached the structure and a subsequent explosion killed Herring and sent three firefighters to the hospital with injuries. Two were released while one is still being treated, Lenoir County Emergency Services said.

The incident is under investigation. And fire officials worked overnight Friday to put out remaining hot spots from the brush fire.