Powerful nor'easter threatens more than 60 million Americans

More than 60 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous nor'easter that will strike Wednesday night. About 8.5 million people could get the worst of the storm, including torrential rain and powerful wind gusts.

The National Weather Service in Boston warned of "very heavy rain" and "strong to perhaps damaging" winds. The National Weather Service said there could be rough surf and flooding in the northeast U.S. and New England through Thursday.

"This is going to be a record-breaking storm," said CBS News weather contributor Jeff Berardelli.

The storm will be especially strong, Berardelli said, because of a storm in the Great Lakes and a storm that's moving up the eastern seaboard. Those storms are merging to form the nor'easter, which Berardelli predicted will lead to record-low pressure for the month of October.

The heaviest bands of rain will move through New England on Wednesday night, and will likely cause airport delays. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are also expected in parts of Cape Cod.

The nor'easter could also lead to power outages, and may even bring snow to the highest-altitude parts of the Catskills and Adirondacks by Thursday afternoon, Berardelli added.