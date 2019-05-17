DJ Khaled releases late rapper Nipsey Hussle's last music video

More than a month after his death, the last known music video featuring rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle was released Friday. The clip for "Higher" also includes superstar producer DJ Khaled and 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend.

DJ Khaled posted the video as part the release of his star-power-heavy album, "Father Of Asahd," which includes Jay Z, Travis Scott, Cardi B, J Balvin and many others. The video, directed by Eif Rivera, pays tribute in its opening and closing credits to 33-year-old Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in front of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. The alleged gunman, identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder, is charged with murder.

"A gift from my brother Nipsey Hussle! The Marathon continues," DJ Khaled tweeted just after midnight Friday. "Long Live Nip!" The video pays homage to Los Angeles and shows Nipsey, wearing a blue velvet suit, rapping about his upbringing in the city.

On Wednesday, DJ Khaled explained in a tweet about the inspiration behind "Higher," which was filmed only a few days before Nipsey's death.

"Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years. It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle," Khaled wrote. "The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul."

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙 God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

DJ Khaled went on to announce that he, his coworkers, producers and label partners would donate "100 percent" of the proceeds from Higher to Nipsey Hussle's children, Emani and Kross. John Legend tweeted that he would contribute, too.

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was widely known for his grind as an independent artist and revered for his work in the community. Earlier this year, his debut studio album, "Victory Lap," earned a Grammy nod for best rap album. His life was honored at a memorial service April 11 at the Staples Center, followed by a 25.5-mile procession through South Central Los Angeles neighborhoods. In addition to his two children, he left behind his fiancée Lauren London.