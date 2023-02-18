Nine minors injured in Georgia gas station shooting, police said

What has changed in 10 years since the Sandy Hook school shooting?

Nine children and teenagers were shot and injured in a shooting in Columbus, Georgia on Friday night.

Police were called to a Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. local time. According to a statement from the police department, officers found "several gunshot victims and a large group of people."

The nine victims have not been identified by name, but police shared their ages. A five-year-old boy is the youngest victim. Also wounded were a 12-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, and one seventeen-year-old boy.

All are being treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the shooter. No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Police have not said what led to the violence. It's also not clear what relationships the children had with each other.

"The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets," said Chief Freddie Blackmon in a statement shared on Facebook. "It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us."

