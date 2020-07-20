CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur dies after moped crash
CBS New York reporter Nina Kapur has died. The station reports she was involved in a moped accident Saturday in the city and died at Bellevue Hospital.
Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling.
Friends and colleagues paid tribute to her on social media.
WCBS anchor Chris Wragge wrote "our hearts are broken."
WCBS reporter John Dias called Kapur a "true angel on Earth."
A former college classmate, Jane Hong, wrote: "This is the nina kapur i met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face." Hong included a video of Kapur smiling as a woman interrupted her live shot when she worked for News 12.
"I remember telling her i couldn't wait to watch her on national news one day… she deserved more. praying for her family and loved ones," she wrote.
Last week, Kapur tweeted that she had just returned from a 5-day trip to Denver and was "feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work."