Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid
Washington — Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she will make a bid for the White House.
Haley is set to deliver a speech announcing her run during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.
In a social media post announcing her bid, Haley wrote that it's "time for a new generation."
She is the second Republican to jump into the race for her party's presidential nomination, joining former President Donald Trump.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.