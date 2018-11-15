Cleveland reporter's death in her uncle's home probed as murder-suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio say a reporter found dead in a home was shot several times by her uncle, who then killed himself. Perrysburg Township police in suburban Toledo said Wednesday that Robert Delamotte shot his niece, 30-year-old Nikki Delamotte.

Their bodies were found Monday.

Nikki Delamotte had worked for Cleveland.com about two years and wrote human interest and culture stories. The website reports that Delamotte wanted to reconnect with her 67-year-old uncle after having little contact with her father's family since her parents divorced.

Delamotte's mother said her daughter went to visit her uncle Sunday.

Police say a security camera showed that she arrived at her uncle's home that afternoon and didn't come out.

Delamotte, who wrote a book called "100 Things to Do in Cleveland Before You Die," filed her final story over the weekend, according to cleveland.com.

This is culture reporter Nikki Delamotte's final story for https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro.

She filed it over the weekend before heading to the Toledo area to visit family. She was found shot to death in a suspected homicide Monday in Wood County. https://t.co/e5oWLZdRuR — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 13, 2018

On her Twitter account, Delamotte posted a thread of her favorite stories about Clevelanders, which she said made her "really proud to live here."