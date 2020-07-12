Nicole Thea, YouTube star, dead at 24

Nicole Thea, a YouTube star known for her videos about pregnancy, is dead at 24. Her son has also passed away.

Her mother shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday: "To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning."

It's unclear what caused Thea and her unborn son's deaths.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," her mother also wrote.

She also noted that Thea had some videos that will still be posted to YouTube in the days to come. Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, decided to keep the videos scheduled as planned.

The most recent video, showing a behind-the-scenes look at a pregnancy shoot, was posted Sunday.

In addition to her work on YouTube, Thea was also a dancer and had her own line of jewelry and eyelashes called the Thea Collection.