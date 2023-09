Nicolas Kerdiles, former NHL player and onetime fiance of Savannah Chrisley, killed in motorcycle crash at age 29

Former Anaheim Ducks player Nic Kerdiles killed in motorcycle crash in Tennessee Former Anaheim Ducks player Nic Kerdiles killed in motorcycle crash in Tennessee 00:28

Nicolas Kerdiles, a former NHL hockey player who was once engaged to TV personality Savannah Chrisley, died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Nashville, according to police. He was 29.

The one-time hockey player for the Anaheim Ducks drove his motorcycle through a stop sign early Saturday and hit the driver's side of an SUV, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The SUV's driver immediately stopped, and there were no signs of impairment in either driver, police added.

Nicolas Kerdiles #58 of the Anaheim Ducks skates against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on October 13, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Kerdiles died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police don't anticipate any charges in the crash.

The Ducks drafted Kerdiles in 2012 and he spent two seasons with the team, appearing in three games combined in the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons. He was traded in 2018 to the Winnipeg Jets and played for the Manitoba Moose in the minor leagues. More recently, he had worked in real estate in Nashville.

"We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles," the Ducks posted on social media Saturday. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, posted on social media that it was "heartbroken" to hear about Kerdiles' death. The organization noted that Kerdiles helped Team USA's under-18 squad win two gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation's U18 World Championship.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Nick's family, friends & teammates during this difficult time," USA Hockey wrote.

Kerdiles played in college for the University of Wisconsin, whose hockey program also mourned Kerdiles on social media, posting about his "great spirit as part of our Badger family."

Kerdiles was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, who is known for starring on the TV show, "Chrisley Knows Best." The couple split in 2020. Chrisley posted on social media about Kerdiles' death on Saturday, saying, "I miss you and I love you."

Savannah Chrisley (L) and Nic Kerdiles (R) celebrate their engagement on March 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. / Getty Images

"We loved hard ... and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day," Chrisley posted.

In a subsequent post on Sunday, she wrote: "It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don't know how to react. I am so sad and so numb. I don't want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond."