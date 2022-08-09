Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Dubbed the "Queen of Hip Hop" by MTV, Nicki Minaj will be crowned at the 2022 Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award — the award ceremony's version of a lifetime achievement award.

The award show is set to take place later in August, with Minaj set to join the likes of previous award recipients Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J and The Beatles.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," said Bruce Gillmer, president of talent and music programming at Paramount. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically 'Nicki'."

The global superstar has been nominated 17 times and is a 5-time VMA winner.

Minaj, who is nominated this year for Best Hip Hop video, will also perform at the show for the first time since 2018. She took to social media to share her excitement with fans.

"I'm receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You DO NO!!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance – Sunday, August 28 at 8 p on MTV." Minaj wrote on Instagram.

Mumbling & cackling ??? 🤣😭 nah omg thank you Missy.

You kicked down this 🚪.

Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry 🫡 #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard https://t.co/TB4kUWjiki — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

Since the announcement, reactions have been pouring in from fans across social media. Previous award recipient and rap legend Missy Elliot tweeted a congratulatory message to Minaj, who responded "You kicked down this door, nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry."

The announcement comes less than a week after a man who pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run crash that killed Minaj's father was sentenced to one year in jail.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic are also scheduled to perform at this year's ceremony, which will air live on Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The show will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

CBS News and MTV are both owned by Paramount.