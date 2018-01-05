10 former teachers accused of "improper relationships" with students at N.Y. school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A law firm's investigation has revealed that 10 teachers formerly employed by an upstate New York prep school had "improper relationships with students" in past years. CBS News affiliate WIVB-TV reports the investigation was launched by the Nichols School's Board of Trustees more than six months ago after a former student came forward with allegations that a teacher began a sexual relationship with her during her senior year in the early 1990s. A classmate said she reported the misconduct to administrators at the time but nothing was done.

Additional allegations emerged as part of the investigation. According to the Nichols School, no current employees have been accused of inappropriate behavior. The most recent case took place more than 12 years ago.

"From the outset of this investigation, motivated by two women with the courage to come forward with their stories, we aimed to do what was right through full disclosure of past misconduct. We achieved those goals through national best practices, and we are confident this was the proper course to take," Board of Trustees chairman Jeff Meyer said. "Only through a transparent, independent process such as this can we come to terms with past misconduct at the school and move Nichols forward into the future."

In a press release, school officials wrote in part: "The investigation found misconduct and lapses of oversight, but determined these were not 'systemic' over the period of the report."

According to WIVB-TV, the school apologized to the victims and said they didn't get the protection and care that they should have received.

None of the victims were named in the 85-page report, which was prepared by investigators at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Crowell & Moring.