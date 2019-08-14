6 officers shot in "active and ongoing" standoff with gunman in Philadelphia

At least six officers were shot Wednesday near Temple University in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police spokesperson Eric Gripp said the officers were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Gripp later tweeted that officers were attempting to communicate with the suspect, "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries."

Gripp tweeted that children from nearby daycare centers with dozens of children inside had been evacuated.

Four women who were escorted from the scene told CBS Philadelphia they were on the second floor of the building with the suspect. "I thank God for these cops," one woman said.

He said the shooting scene in was still active in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. Police urged residents to avoid the area. Additional officers were also being treated for non-gunshot injuries, Gripp said.

Sources told CBS Philadelphia it appeared the suspect livestreamed at least part of the shootout. A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside a building as gunshots were fired at officers, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Police were first called to the scene around 5 p.m. for narcotics activity, Captain Sekou Kinebrew told CBS Philadelphia.

At least one officer was shot in the head, one was shot in the leg and another in the hand. It's unclear where the other officers were shot. Several of the officers shot were taken to Temple University Hospital. The university said the Health Sciences Center had been on lockdown for several hours, and it was lifted by 7 p.m.

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university tweeted.

Multiple officers shot near Philadelphia's Temple University

Police asked news helicopters to avoid the area, tweeting that they were hindering police activity.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said President Trump had been briefed on the situation and is monitoring.

Jericka Duncan contributed to this report. This is a breaking story. It will be updated.