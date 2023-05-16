NFL is "being more intentional" when it comes to players who want to come out, says former player R.K. Russell

Former NFL player R.K. Russell on new memoir detailing upbringing and coming out in the NFL

Former NFL player R.K. Russell, renowned for his time as a defensive end and linebacker in the National Football League, became the first active NFL player to publicly come out as bisexual in 2019. Now, he's revealing his story in his new memoir, "The Yards Between Us: A Memoir of Life, Love, and Football."

Through his memoir, Russell provides an intimate look at his football career and his exploration of his identity as a bisexual athlete.

Regarding the progress of the NFL as it relates to players who might want to come out, Russell told "CBS Mornings" it is "being more intentional about making that space feel more welcoming," but that there is still work to be done.

He said he has "been in locker rooms that have been very welcoming, very open," but believes "there's just carelessness" — "there's not that intention to make sure that LGBTQ+ athletes specifically feel included," he said Tuesday.

Russell says he understands that generational differences and preconceived notions can pose challenges to the organization, but he remains optimistic that the NFL as a whole will continue making strides in this area.

He said that the within the organization there are many generations — including young players "who were raised in a certain way" and coaches who have coached for decades and have "their own preconceived notions."

"So there's a mix of generations, kind of like what you get with a family," said Russell.

Russell began his NFL career after he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2005. Prior to leaving the league, he had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Reflecting on his NFL days, Russell remains uncertain about the direct impact of coming out on his playing years. He acknowledges the common trend of players coming out after retiring or during career breaks.

However, he prioritizes his happiness and authenticity, writing in his book that he'd rather "chase joy than conspiracy."

His memoir also addresses toxic masculinity and the significance of mental well-being, emphasizing the detrimental effects of keeping secrets.

"I think secrets, shame, shrouding all of that in darkness is detrimental to your mental health, is detrimental to your private and public life, you know, persona, and really just creates a rift in oneself," Russell said.

While Russell's love for football remains deep-rooted and he acknowledges his desire to play again, he recognizes the significant impact he has made off the field is his new calling.

"I'll always love football and I feel like I can still physically play, but there's so much that I've been able to do, so many lives I've been able to touch," he said.