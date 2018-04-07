Steve Spurrier to coach Orlando team in new spring league, Alliance of American Football

Steve Spurrier is returning to football. The Alliance of American Football, a new professional spring league set to debut next February, revealed the AAF's first host city will be Orlando, with college football Hall of Famer Spurrier set to coach.

The Alliance's co-founder Charlie Ebersol, former NFL star Hines Ward, who is serving as an executive of player relations, and Spurrier himself joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the new league, which will kick off just one week after next year's Super Bowl.

The games will be available to stream on a free app, on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Teams in eight different cities will play a 10-game season.

"We brought in the best players and the best coaches to be at the top of the organization. We wanted to give fans not just an opportunity to see great football but to see what would happen if you brought the players and the league together," Ebersol said.

Spurrier, a seven-time SEC champion and Heisman trophy winner, said he was intrigued by the new rules of the game, which include two-and-half hour games and 30 seconds in between plays, and the opportunity to include great players who don't make it into the NFL.

"It's a fine line between who makes a team and who doesn't in the NFL. We don't have a minor league of professional football," Spurrier said. "Those players get a chance to continue playing even if they don't play at the highest level and then maybe someday they play well enough to go to the highest level."

For Ward, it's all about the well-being of the players. "Player safety, that's top priority. I mean, that's something we want to bring to our league."