Newborn found dead in Amazon distribution center in Phoenix
A newborn's body was found Wednesday night at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, the CBS affiliate there, KPHO-TV says.
The incident was reported at around 8:30 p.m., according to Phoenix police.
They said they responded to a call about a newborn baby found dead inside a women's restroom. Phoenix firefighters responded and confirmed the baby was deceased.
Police said the case is an ongoing death investigation.
Amazon released a statement Wednesday night to KPHO saying, "This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority."