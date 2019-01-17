Newborn found dead in Amazon distribution center in Phoenix

A newborn's body was found Wednesday night at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, the CBS affiliate there, KPHO-TV says.

The incident was reported at around 8:30 p.m., according to Phoenix police.

They said they responded to a call about a newborn baby found dead inside a women's restroom. Phoenix firefighters responded and confirmed the baby was deceased.

Police said the case is an ongoing death investigation.

Amazon released a statement Wednesday night to KPHO saying, "This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority."