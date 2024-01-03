New Jersey imam critically wounded in shooting outside Newark mosque
NEWARK, N.J. -- An imam was shot Wednesday morning outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey.
Police said the imam was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.
The shooting was reported shortly after 6:15 a.m. near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.
So far, there's no word on a suspect or a motive.
