Drone sightings halt flights at Newark Liberty International Airport

New York — Newark Liberty International Airport stopped flights late Tuesday afternoon after drones were spotted flying nearby. One pilot said a drone missed his jet by less than 30 feet.

Airline pilots reported the very close call with what's thought to be one or two drones flying at about 3,500 feet over Teterboro Airport in New Jersey this afternoon.

Hoping to avoid a situation like one in Las Vegas last year, when a drone came dangerously close to a Frontier Airlines flight, the Federal Aviation Administration abruptly halted arrivals to nearby Newark Airport.

Drone sightings have been on the rise for years, but the FAA now receives about 100 a month. Some come way too close, like one over Fort Lauderdale last summer, where the drone narrowly missed a helicopter.

The disruption at Newark was short-lived, but comes after drone sightings at London's Gatwick Airport paralyzed holiday travel for the better part of two days in December, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

By Tuesday evening, normal operations resumed at Newark. The airport said they're coordinating with the FAA as they investigate.