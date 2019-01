New York – At least a dozen vehicles went up in flames Thursday morning at Newark Liberty International Airport. CBS New York reports the fire broke out around 7 a.m. at a parking garage near Terminal C.

About a dozen cars are on fire at a parking garage at Newark Liberty International Airport; Newark, NJ. CBS New York

No injuries have been reported. The airport says flights are not impacted.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

