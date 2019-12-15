4 more New Zealand volcano victims identified

Police have identified four more victims from the deadly December 9 volcanic eruption on White Island. The official death toll was also raised to 16 on Sunday.

New Zealand police identified Jessica Richards, 20, Jason David Griffiths, 33, Martin Berand Hollander, 48, and Kristine Elizabeth Langford 45. All four are Australian.

Five other victims were identified on December 12, bringing the total number of identified victims to nine so far.

New Zealand police also confirmed on Sunday that a 16th person had died.

"Police can confirm a further person injured in the Whakaari/White Island eruption, and later repatriated to Australia, sadly died yesterday," Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement. "This person will come under Australia's coronial jurisdiction."

Search and rescue teams are still looking for two more people on White Island. Both are presumed dead, but are not part of the official death toll.

"While it is frustrating not to have located the remaining two bodies, I'd like to reiterate our commitment to doing all we can to provide a sense of closure to the grieving families," Tims said.