New York Yankees show support for bullied Pennsylvania girl

A Pennsylvania girl's plea to stop bullying has caught the attention of the New York Yankees. According to CBS New York, Mom Jenn Slater posted a video to Facebook, showing her 10-year-old daughter Cassidy describing the bullying she faces at her elementary school.
In the video, Cassidy holds up a series of pages that describe what she goes through. She says kids "hit me, kicked me, pulled my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me."
"They threaten to kill me and they tell me to kill myself," Cassidy wrote. "I feel so alone. I feel like I have no one. It hurts."
Since the video was posted two weeks ago, it's gotten the attention of the Yankees. Team members posted their own response on Facebook, that starts with CC Sabathia holding up a note.
"My teammates and I wanted you to know that we care about you," it says.
Other Yankees hold up notes as well.
"We know sharing your story must have been difficult," the video says. "But you showed courage and strength, and inspired us to reach out to you. We may be older than you, we may be taller than you, but we want you to know we look up to you."
The team also said they are saving a seat for Cassidy at their lunch table in the clubhouse, and then they hold up signs saying "they've got your back."
Actor Hugh Jackman also posted a message of support for Cassidy.
"I want you to know you're loved, special and smart. You're strong, funny and beautiful both inside and out," Jackman posted. "Bullying is not ok."
Cassidy's mother told CBS that they've had a meeting with the superintendent on two occasions, and it seems the school district's main concern is bad publicity. She says the district hasn't punished the students who bullied Cassidy. The school district has not responded to a request for a statement.