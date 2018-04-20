New York Yankees show support for bullied Pennsylvania girl

A Pennsylvania girl's plea to stop bullying has caught the attention of the New York Yankees. According to CBS New York, Mom Jenn Slater posted a video to Facebook, showing her 10-year-old daughter Cassidy describing the bullying she faces at her elementary school.

In the video, Cassidy holds up a series of pages that describe what she goes through. She says kids "hit me, kicked me, pulled my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me."

As requested, everyone wanted me to repost... This is a video my daughter Cassidy posted orginally from her own Facebook page, her caption said " please everyone help share my story about being bullied not only for me but for everyone" Her story reached 22k views before the Scranton School Dirstict contacted Facebook and her facebook got shut down because she's not 13 and of age to have a facebooK. She was threatened by the principal to remove the video or he was going to report it and he was successful. But this does not stop here, I will be my daughters voice I will share her story and I hope others will share too, this Isn't about the shares or views or if it goes viral its about spreading awareness although seeing that smile on Cassidy's face each time the number of views and shares got larger that was everything. Shes upset she has to start all over but let's do this for her....please share her story let's put that smile back on her face!!! Posted by Jenn Slater on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

"They threaten to kill me and they tell me to kill myself," Cassidy wrote. "I feel so alone. I feel like I have no one. It hurts."

Since the video was posted two weeks ago, it's gotten the attention of the Yankees. Team members posted their own response on Facebook, that starts with CC Sabathia holding up a note.

"My teammates and I wanted you to know that we care about you," it says.

Cassidy Warner: We Got Your Back Hey Cassidy - we saw the video you made and from all of us here at the New York Yankees, we want you to know that you are not alone. We have your back! https://www.facebook.com/jenn.slater.9/videos/10215560135977453/ Posted by New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Other Yankees hold up notes as well.

"We know sharing your story must have been difficult," the video says. "But you showed courage and strength, and inspired us to reach out to you. We may be older than you, we may be taller than you, but we want you to know we look up to you."

The team also said they are saving a seat for Cassidy at their lunch table in the clubhouse, and then they hold up signs saying "they've got your back."

Actor Hugh Jackman also posted a message of support for Cassidy.

"I want you to know you're loved, special and smart. You're strong, funny and beautiful both inside and out," Jackman posted. "Bullying is not ok."

Cassidy's mother told CBS that they've had a meeting with the superintendent on two occasions, and it seems the school district's main concern is bad publicity. She says the district hasn't punished the students who bullied Cassidy. The school district has not responded to a request for a statement.