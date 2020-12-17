Watch Live: New York City mayor holds press conference after monster snow storm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Thursday after New Yorkers woke up to the first big snowfall of the season. Conditions remain treacherous on the sidewalks and the roads.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, several cars were stuck with spinning wheels on the Henry Hudson Parkway. A long line of traffic backed up on the parkway after a 19-car pileup near 181st Street. Police said at least nine cars had to be towed. Six people were taken to the hospital, four with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, CBS New York reported.

How to watch Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference today

What: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference amid massive snow storm

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: New York City, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Police on the scene and the mayor continued to caution drivers. "If you don't need to be out, stay home," one officer said.

"Stay off the roads in the morning. Let these guys do their job and help them be safe," said de Blasio.

Acting Sanitation Commissioner urged New Yorkers to be patient Wednesday, saying plow truck drivers were being methodical and taking their time with low visibility.

Workers clean snow at the Times Square during snowfall in New York City, United States on December 16, 2020. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

