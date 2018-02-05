New York shooting outside City Hall leaves gunman dead from self-inflicted wound, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say a man is dead after he drove up to a gate outside New York's City Hall and shot himself in the head. A police spokesman says the man drove a black sedan up to the east gate of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. Monday and shot himself.

His name was not released. There were no other injuries.

Police said it was an isolated incident, CBS New York reports.

The scene has just been cleared at City Hall, sidewalk reopened. This was the scene earlier. Man shot & killed himself inside this car at the City Hall gate around 7:30 this morning. NYPD has not yet released his identity. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/svEOjhq3Gp — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) February 5, 2018

Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge was suspended while police investigated the shooting, causing rush-hour traffic backups on both sides of the bridge. The suspension was lifted shortly before 9 a.m.

UPDATE: The Manhattan bound traffic has reopened on the Brooklyn Bridge. Expect residual delays. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 5, 2018

The man shot himself close to one of two main security checkpoints for all people entering City Hall. Members of the public must pass through a metal detector before entering the building.

Security was tightened after a gunman killed a City Councilman in 2003.