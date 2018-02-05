New York shooting outside City Hall leaves gunman dead from self-inflicted wound, police say

Last Updated Feb 5, 2018 1:17 PM EST
NEW YORK -- Police say a man is dead after he drove up to a gate outside New York's City Hall and shot himself in the head. A police spokesman says the man drove a black sedan up to the east gate of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. Monday and shot himself.
His name was not released. There were no other injuries.
Police said it was an isolated incident, CBS New York reports.
Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge was suspended while police investigated the shooting, causing rush-hour traffic backups on both sides of the bridge. The suspension was lifted shortly before 9 a.m.
The man shot himself close to one of two main security checkpoints for all people entering City Hall. Members of the public must pass through a metal detector before entering the building.
Security was tightened after a gunman killed a City Councilman in 2003.