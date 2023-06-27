New York man shot crossbow that killed infant daughter, authorities say

A New York man allegedly fired a crossbow at his wife during an argument on Monday, fatally hitting their newborn daughter, authorities from the Broome County Sheriff's Office said.

The mom was holding their daughter — who was 3 weeks old — when Patrick Proefriedt, 26, allegedly shot the crossbow in a Colesville, New York, home around 5:10 a.m. local time, officials said. The bolt hit the baby girl in the upper torso and exited near the armpit before striking the mom in the chest.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory," Sheriff Fred Akshar said.

Officials say Proefriedt then removed the broadhead crossbow bolt. He allegedly tried to stop his wife from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red pickup truck before deputies arrived.

Responding deputies located the crossbow and tried unsuccessfully to save the baby girl. Eleanor Carey was pronounced dead at the scene. Her wounded mother was taken to a hospital for treatment, but officials did not specify how serious her injuries were.

Authorities also launched drones to find Proefriedt, who was located in the woods about a mile from the home after his truck became stuck in the mud.

Proefriedt was arrested on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree and criminal contempt in the first degree, authorities said. He had a history of domestic incidents with the victim and there was an active order of protection in place, authorities say.

Proefriedt is in the custody at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.