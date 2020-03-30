Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds briefing on COVID-19 response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York is the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak, with more than 59,000 confirmed cases.

Cuomo will be speaking after receiving a briefing upon the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, in New York City. Facilities in the city and surrounding areas are being converted into temporary hospitals to handle an expected overflow of patients, and the governor has repeatedly stressed a need for more ventilators.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

President Trump has extended a nationwide shutdown of thousands of businesses until April 30, prolonging social distancing measures in a bid to curtail the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic. Mr. Trump says the rate of new infections in the country is expected to "peak" in about two weeks.