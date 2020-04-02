Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced Wednesday that more than 83,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state – more than the number reported in China, where the outbreak originated.

Cuomo said he is frightened for his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who has tested positive for the virus. He said his brother's positive test shows that anyone can get it.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo has said health and government officials underestimated this virus. "It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected."