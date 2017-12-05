Man accused of stealing woman's credit card at dinner date, police say

NEW YORK -- You hope your date will steal your heart, not your credit card. But that's what one woman says happened to her in New York City.

CBS New York reports that the woman told police she met a man who goes by the name of Antonio Ruiz for a dinner date in the early hours of Nov. 19.

He used her credit card to pay the bill. Later that day, the woman realized her card was missing and several charges had been made, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.