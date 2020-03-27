NYC subway fire kills one, injures 9; other blazes reported nearby

A New York City subway car caught fire on Friday, killing a transit driver and injuring at least nine other people. The 36-year-old motorman was found on the tracks and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai hospital, CBS News New York reports.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the second car of a train located in Harlem, near the 110th Street and Central Park North station, causing significant damage to the train and the station.

NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee said they are investigating whether previous fires in the city are connected to the deadly blaze.

"Right now we're investigating several things. There were other fires that we are looking at that we have to see is connected to this on 86th Street and 96th Street, we're looking at that. We're also looking at a fire on 116th Street as we speak," McGee said. "This is a criminal investigation, absolutely."

Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit, told reporters Friday that the train's conductor and an employee onboard reported smoke and fire on the train. Two employees who were on the train — one working, one riding as mode of transportation —were able to successfully evacuate passengers off the train and fire department was called immediately, she said.

"Absolutely heartbroken to share the news that one of our New York City Transit family members passed away as a result of an incident this morning," Feinberg said. "This is another horrific moment for our family."

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification, according to the NYPD.