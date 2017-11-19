Five injured after scaffolding collapses in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt after scaffolding came crashing down onto a street in Manhattan Sunday, CBS New York reports.

Witnesses posted photos on social media showing wooden planks and metal scaffolding strewn about at the corner of Prince Street and Broadway in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Authorities say five people suffered minor injuries. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

Scaffolding collapse at Broadway and Prince street with 5 minor injuries reported at this time. South bound traffic Broadway at prince St is closed @NYC_DOT. @NYCTSubway is bypassing north bound N, Q, R, E at Prince St station. @FDNY @nycoem pic.twitter.com/xB8NCI7NuW — NYPD 5th Precinct (@NYPD5Pct) November 19, 2017

Units with the city's police and fire department remained on the scene early Sunday afternoon as the investigation and cleanup continued.