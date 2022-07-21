"It's too hot": New York City watches power grid as heat advisory gets extended

More than 100 million people in the U.S. are under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dozens of states have reached triple-digit temperatures — including New York, where some sought refuge from the heat at cooling centers like the Brooklyn Public Library.

Oppressive temperatures this July afternoon as seen in these images. Be sure to get your latest forecast, hazards and information for your local area at https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/D9wj81DKw8 — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 20, 2022

"I don't have no AC in my apartment, so I came here to cool off. It's too hot. I would have to wait for the sun to go down to go home," Brooklyn resident Clyde Taylor said.

New York City's emergency management department is overseeing 550 cooling centers. New York City has extended its heat advisory through Sunday, with utility companies operating at full capacity.

Con Edison, one of New York City's utility companies, has asked customers to adjust their air conditioning by only a couple of degrees to help make sure the power stays on for everyone.

As above-average temperatures engulf the U.S., President Biden issued a stark warning Wednesday and promised new executive actions to combat climate change — including a $2.3 billion investment to build climate-resistant infrastructure.