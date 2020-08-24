New York attorney general seeks Eric Trump's testimony in Trump Organization probe

New York Attorney General Leticia James has asked a judge to force the Trump Organization to hand over information and testimony it has been withholding, including an interview with the president's son, Eric Trump.

James' filing confirms her office is probing whether the Trump Organization misled lenders.

"OAG is currently investigating whether the Trump Organization and Donald J. Trump (Mr. Trump) improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump's assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits," James wrote in her memorandum to the New York State Supreme Court Monday.

James' office says Eric Trump was scheduled to undergo an interview recently, but did not appear, despite receiving a subpoena.

She initiated the investigation after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Congress in 2019 that the president had inflated his net worth when applying for loans. Under questioning by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cohen claimed Mr. Trump had sought to lower his property tax bills by deflating the value of his properties. Cohen alleged the tactic was used at the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

According to James' office, at issue are seven subpoenas that would give James thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses, including Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump, about specific Trump Organization properties and transactions.

Specifically, the New York attorney general is investigating the following Trump Organization properties: Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York; 40 Wall Street, a mixed use building in Manhattan; Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago; and Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

"Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead," James said in a statement. "For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings. They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath. That's why we've filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our office's lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law."

CBS News has asked the Trump Organization for its response.

Cohen also alleged last year that Mr. Trump misrepresented his properties' values to lower his property taxes. Property values can increase or decrease depending on many factors, and tax avoidance is a legal strategy employed by many businesses and individuals who rely on tactics like deductions and write-offs to lower their tax bills. But tax evasion, the failure to pay tax that is owed, is not legal.

James' office has been aggressively investigating the Trump orbit over the last couple years. In 2019, the president was forced to pay more than $2 million in damages to multiple charities for illegally misusing charitable funds for the nonprofit Trump Foundation for political ends. The Trump Foundation shutdown entirely in late 2019.

Read the filing by James here: