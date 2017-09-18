Merriam-Webster adds more than 250 words like "alt-right" and "sriracha"

Merriam-Webster has expanded its dictionary, adding over 250 new words and definitions to keep up with the times.

One of the new words has created headlines this year: "alt-right."

The dictionary defines alt-right as a "right-wing, primarily online political movement or grouping based in the U.S. whose members reject mainstream conservative politics and espouse extremist beliefs and policies typically centered on ideas of white nationalism."

Merriam-Webster also decided to get spicy with their new words by including "sriracha," CBS Philadelphia reports.

"New vocabulary is the spice of life, and among this group of new additions is sriracha — the pungent hot pepper sauce now appearing on even diner counters where only ketchup formerly reigned," said Merriam-Webster.

Propelled by their widespread use in our increasingly internet-savvy society, Merriam-Webster also added "ransomware" and a new definition of "troll" to the dictionary.

"Frequently (but not necessarily) internet-related we have a new sense of troll meaning 'to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts,' and the threat of ransomware, which is malware that requires the victim to pay a ransom to access encrypted files," Merriam-Webster said on its website.

Other new terms added to the dictionary include "Internet of Things," "froyo" and "hive mind."