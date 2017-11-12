1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting after New Orleans funeral, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- A man has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting in a New Orleans neighborhood.

New Orleans Police said in an emailed statement that the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in an area where a large crowd gathered. Police say five males and a woman were found on the street and sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds to the body.

Police say one man died at the scene.

According to NOPD Fifth District Commander Frank Young, the victims' ages range from 24 to 30 and the five others who were shot have injuries that are not life threatening, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports.

Officers were aware that a group was holding an event in the area after a funeral in New Orleans East and were just blocks away when the shooting occurred, Young said. Young said that there was an alleged disagreement that led to the shooting.

Police say one person of interest is in custody.

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released.