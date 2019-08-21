Traffic accident leads to man being caught with guns, drugs and extremist propaganda

A traffic accident in New Jersey led police to busting a man for an alleged stash of weapons, drugs and neo-Nazi and white supremacist materials, authorities said Tuesday. Joseph Rubino, of Lafayette Township, faces federal weapons and drugs charges, including possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Joseph Rubino New Jersey State Police

After a car accident July 24, New Jersey State Police noticed weapons and ammunition in Rubino's crashed vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey said. Rubino, 57, and his passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injures, according to the New Jersey Herald.

A search warrant led to an arsenal being uncovered in Rubino's car and home. He allegedly had more than a dozen firearms, including several shotguns and rifles, a semi-automatic assault handgun, a semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine and a grenade launcher. He also allegedly possessed a ballistics vest, silencers, brass knuckles and high-capacity magazines.

The search turned up about 70 grams of methamphetamine, 7 kilograms of marijuana and 200 marijuana vape cartridges in Rubino's home, authorities said. Law enforcement also found a box with clothes and bumper stickers bearing SS bolts, which are common neo-Nazis or white supremacist symbols. There was also a document "containing racist material and purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave," according to a criminal complaint filed against Rubino.

It's unclear if Rubino was planning an attack with the weapons or if he is part of any extremist groups. The complaint against Rubino also said there were SS bolt symbols found on items in his home, which are "sometimes used by outlaw motorcycle gang members."

Rubino could face life in prison if convicted. He has a prior conviction in 1999 for bad checks, court records show.