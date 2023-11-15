New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announces run for Senate

Tammy Murphy announces run for Senate Tammy Murphy announces run for Senate 00:20

NEW YORK -- New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy plans to run for U.S. Senate.

She made the announcement Wednesday morning with a video on social media.

I’m Tammy Murphy and I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for New Jersey, our families and our democracy. Will you join me? tammymurphyforsenate.com Posted by Tammy Murphy on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Murphy highlighted her work on maternal and infant mortality in the state, as well as climate change initiatives.

"These weren't small fights or simple problems to solve, but nothing worth doing ever is," she said. "As I look around the country, there's so much more to do, and we need a Senator who will work every single day to lower the cost of living, protect abortion rights, end the gun violence epidemic, and defend our democracy."

Sen. Bob Menendez has not said if he will run for re-election. Rep. Andy Kim is also running for the seat.

Murphy is the wife of current Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat elected for a second term in 2021.