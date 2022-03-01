New Jersey boy surfs for more than 600 days straight to raise money for charity

New Jersey boy catches waves to give back to charity

An 11-year-old surfer from New Jersey is on a mission to give back with every wave he catches.

Carter Doorley told CBS News that his original goal was to surf for 100 days straight before he changed it to 1,000 days. Even freezing temperatures and snow have not stopped him from surfing off the Jersey Shore.

"If you look at Atlantic City, a lot of people have lost their jobs and were put on the streets," he said. "So I want to try to help them and give back."

Doorley sought to raise $1 for every wave he caught. He said he thought he would make $30 to $50 at most, but ended up raising $300 in the first five days.

"Made me feel awesome," he said.

Since then, Doorley has donated thousands of dollars to local shelters and global nonprofits like Surf-Aid, which helps supply clean drinking water to remote areas.

He is asking for people to perform random acts of kindness.

"It will show that there's very, like, good people in the world still helping, giving back to their community too," Doorley said.